JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs struck first and held a lead for big chunks of the first half on Saturday against No. 15 Samford. But, the Bulldogs’ high-tempo offense wore down the Blue and Gold for a 55-45 win.

One of the nation’s most efficient quarterbacks, Michael Hiers, completed 45-of-51 passing attempts for the visitors, tallying 442 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 50 more yards and another score on the ground.

The two teams opened the scoring by trading 40-plus-yard field goals in the first quarter. The first touchdown was scored by the Bucs on a trick play. A handoff reverse eventually saw the ball back in Tyler Riddell’s hands. He pitched it 34 yards to Noah West to give the team a 10-3 advantage.

A pair of quarterback keepers supplied the game’s next two touchdowns. First, a Hiers two-yard stretch, followed by an eleven-yard Baron May rushing score, making it 17-10 ETSU.

The Bulldogs needed just 52 seconds to drive 75 yards for a game-tying score, capped off by a D.J. Rias 51-yard screen pass touchdown.

Samford’s first lead of the game came in the second quarter, as Hiers aired it out to Kendall Watson for a wide-open 39-yard toss.

Tyler Riddell connected on a back-corner throw to Will Huzzie to tie the game, 24-24. Huzzie led the Bucs with eight catches for 128 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

It was Samford, however, that would close the quarter with ten-straight points, taking a 34-24 lead at the half.

The visitors stretched the lead to 41-24 on the first drive of the second half courtesy of a Jay Staton three-yard scamper.

After the teams traded passing touchdowns in the third quarter, the Bucs closed the gap to 48-45, as Riddell found Quinn Caballero and Huzzie in the endzone on back-to-back drives.

Samford sealed the win, however, with a ten-play, 79-yard drive, capped off by Jaylan Thomas.

Eleven different receivers caught a pass for the Bulldogs, with Kendall Watson leading the way (11 catches, 146 yds, TD).

For the Bucs, Riddell connected on 25-of-43 passes for 389 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. He was also sacked five times in the afternoon by an active Bulldog front.

Jacob Saylors toted the ball 17 times for 79 yards, while catching three passes for ten more yards.

ETSU (3-5, 1-5 SoCon) plays its final road conference game of the season next Saturday, as they travel to Wofford for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.