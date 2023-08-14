JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) returns to the gridiron early in September, and the Bucs have opened their single-game ticket sales in anticipation.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the ticket office at 423-439-3878. Single-game tickets can also be bought in person at the Ballad Health Athletic Center (formerly known as the Mini-Dome).

ETSU provided the prices for single-game tickets:

Midfield Seats – $45

Gold Level – $35

Silver Level – $30

Bronze Level – $25

Discounts are also available for groups purchasing 25 tickets or more on Bronze and Silver level seats.

The Bucs play at home five times this season, with the first home game on September 9 against Carson-Newman at 5:30 p.m. The Bucs will be on the road the rest of September but play two back-to-back home games against Mercer and Wofford on October 7 and 14.

ETSU hosts Virginia Military Institute on November 4 and closes the season at home against the Citadel on November 18.

The Bucs are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 3-8 record last season. Preseason Southern Conference polls placed the Bucs 6th in the rankings.

You can see ETSU’s full 2023-24 football schedule online.