ETSU offense can’t carry over, UNCG takes the win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team found its offense flowing on Thursday, as E’Lease Stafford powered the Bucs with a career-high 29 points and six three-pointers.

That offense struggled to show on Saturday against one of the SoCon’s top teams, UNCG. The Bucs put up just 11 points in the 1st half, and lost 65-45 in Brooks Gym.

Looking to win the weekend, @ETSU_WBB is taking on @uncgspartans right now at Brooks Gym. Part of a jam-packed Saturday of College Hoops. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/q4JnulpoZu — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 8, 2020

After a Stafford jumpshot made it 12-7 with about four minutes left in the 1st quarter, the Bucs did not score again until a free throw made the score 24-8 with about two minutes left. The first made field goal came just before the end of the quarter, when Micah Scheetz banked in a triple to beat the buzzer.

Stafford had 18 points and nine rebounds, and was the only scorer in double digits. She played 39 minutes, and Scheetz played 36 minutes and scored nine points.

The Bucs are still staying late to sign autographs on Fan Appreciation Day at Brooks Gym! @ETSU_WBB @ETSUAthletics @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/714uHfyv13 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 8, 2020

ETSU travels to Wofford for its next game, which is Thursday night.