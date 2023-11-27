JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) search for a new head football coach was brief as the school named Tre Lamb the next coach.

ETSU announced Monday the university plans to hire Gardner-Webb’s Tre Lamb as the next head football coach.

“I am very excited that Tre Lamb is going to lead our program into the future,” ETSU Athletic Director Dr. Richard Sander said. “We completed a very extensive and wide-ranging search. The amount of interest spoke volumes about what very successful coaches think about the potential of ETSU football. As we vetted candidates and talked to people in the inner circle of college football, it became very clear that Tre Lamb was one the most exciting, young successful coaches in the country.”

Lamb will be the 20th head coach in Bucs history.

ETSU fired former head coach George Quarles on Nov. 19 after two back-to-back 3-8 seasons that saw the Bucs struggle to notch Southern Conference victories.

Lamb has spent the past four seasons at the head of the Gardner-Webb University Runnin’ Bulldogs football team. Gardner-Webb saw a 7-5 record in 2023,

Gardner-Webb is in the Big South-OVC Football Association, which was formed after both the Big South and Ohio Valley Conference saw their total teams dip and decided to merge. Under Lamb, Gardner-Webb appeared in back-to-back conference championships and saw an undefeated conference play season.

“I want to thank Dr. Noland and Doc Sander for the opportunity to lead a proud ETSU football program in the Southern Conference,” said Lamb. “The pieces are in place to compete immediately and make an impact in the Tri-Cities area. I want our players to work extremely hard on and off the field. We want to build a blue-collar brand that attracts the best student-athletes from high school programs in the Southeast as well as the transfer portal. It is important that we create a culture that retains players and builds relationships with them. The community support is important to me and my new staff and team. Johnson City is a great place to live and raise my family. I believe we will do great things and compete for national championships.”

Gardner-Webb is a private Christian university in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

Prior to being Gardner-Webb’s head coach, Lamb was on the coaching staff at Tennessee Tech, where he played quarterback as a student and graduated from.

Lamb is a Calhoun, Georgia native.