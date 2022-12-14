JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has named former Army and Tufts University head coach Cheryl Milligan as its interim softball coach.

Milligan takes over a program that fired head coach Belinda Hendrix in November after an investigation into alleged mistreatment of players. Hendrix coached the team to an 8-48 record (1-15 in the Southern Conference) during her one year as coach.

Milligan has coached 25 years, including 18 as a head coach. She led Tufts, her alma mater, to NCAA Division III national championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Cheryl Milligan, shown here coaching Army, has been named interim head softball coach at East Tennessee State University. (ETSU)

“We are excited to have Coach Milligan take over leadership of our softball program,” Interim Athletic Director Richard Sander said in a news release.

“She comes to ETSU with a lot of experience and has been successful at various levels during her career. She had an outstanding career as a student-athlete, won National Championships as a coach at Tufts, and led some of the most honored and disciplined student-athletes at Army. We look forward to her instilling her values here at ETSU.”

News Channel 11 has reached out to ETSU requesting information on whether Milligan is open to or has applied for the permanent head coaching role or is only agreeing to a temporary spot.

Milligan left Tufts in 2018 to take an assistant coaching job at Army, then served as head coach prior to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

She compiled a 50-60 overall record at Army and the team went a combined 22-18 in Patriot League play during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

According to the Army softball website, Milligan announced her resignation in August, citing the fact that she was separated from her spouse for two years as both worked and tried to raise their son together.

“I want to thank (ETSU President) Dr. (Brian) Noland, Dr. Sander, and the ETSU Athletic Department for this opportunity,” Milligan said in the news release.

“I am excited to join the ETSU family and move forward with this group of student-athletes to help accomplish their goals on and off the field.”

News Channel 11 first reported on allegations against Hendrix in March. It was then that ETSU released a statement saying it was investigating the claims.

ETSU’s softball program last posted a winning record in 2017, when the Lady Bucs went 29-26 and 10-7 in the conference. That was one of just two winning seasons since the 2001 campaign.