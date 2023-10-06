JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Athletics Department held a ceremony Friday to officially name the football field at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium the “Bank of Tennessee Field.”

ETSU Athletics leaders gathered inside Greene Stadium to make the announcement and unveil a new logo on the field.

A release from ETSU said the new Bank of Tennessee logo that’s been added to the field can be found between the 20 and 30-yard lines on both sides of the field and is displayed on the wall in the north endzone of the stadium.

Photo: ETSU

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said Friday that the field’s naming comes at a perfect time in the year.

“It’s more than just football,” he said. “Tomorrow, the largest marching band in the history of the institution will take the field. That band has a portion of their success directly traced to the investments that Bill [Greene] and the Bank of Tennessee have made. So we picked this by design. We could have done this for the first game, but we wanted this to be recognized at homecoming because it truly is a homecoming.”

The release said the decision to name the field after Bank of Tennessee stems from the business’s contributions to the university’s “Be Great” program, which works to foster comprehensive development for student-athletes.

The stadium’s namesake, William B. Greene Jr., said he looks forward to continuing these partnerships with area businesses for the betterment of the school and its athletic programs.

“Bank of Tennessee is thrilled for the opportunity to have the naming rights of the field and to continue to support our regional university,” said William B. Greene, Jr. “ETSU has a massive impact on where we live, and we look forward to our long-standing partnership.”

Bucs football fans can see the new logos during ETSU’s homecoming game on Saturday when the Bucs take on Mercer at 3:30 p.m.