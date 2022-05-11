FRANKLIN, Tenn. (May 11, 2022) – The final day of the NCAA Franklin Regional has come to a close. Hollie Muse (Liverpool, England) places tied 15th to finish the regional.

Muse had a strong final round of play, carding two birdies in the first nine on holes three and eight. Muse carded two bogeys on holes six and eight as well. In the final nine, Muse continued this pace. She carded only one bogey on hole 13 and two birdies on holes 15 and 18. Muse ends the third round one-under-par (71). Muse finishes the Franklin Regional even-with-par (216) in tied 15th place. Muse placed the highest out of all individual participants in the Franklin Regional after being ranked No. 4-of-6.