JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs will take the gridiron earlier than originally scheduled on Saturday as the region prepares for weather from Hurricane Ian.

A release from East Tennessee State University (ETSU) states that the game against Chattanooga will kick off at 3 p.m. at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. The game had originally been slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

The game was moved “due to Hurricane Ian hitting the Southeast region this week,” the release states.

The university reminded fans that the game will still be streamed on ESPN+, and some tickets are still available by calling 423-439-3878 or visiting ETSUTickets.com.

With an expected landfall on the Western coast of Florida Wednesday, Storm Team 11 predicts the Category 4 hurricane’s remnants will hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend with heavy rain likely on both Saturday and Sunday.