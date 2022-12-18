ASHEVILLE, NC (WJHL) – The Bucs led all but 24 seconds of their matchup with UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon, cruising to a 64-52 victory.

ETSU head coach, Brenda Mock Brown, defeated her former team in the same manner they’ve picked up many wins this season – with defense. The Bucs allowed the Bulldogs to shoot just 28.8 percent from the floor and out-rebounded their hosts 50-31.

Courtney Moore led the Blue and Gold offensive effort with 16 points, as Gate City native Sarah Thompson poured in a career-best eleven points in the win.

Jayla Ruffus-Milner turned in a near double-double effort with eight points and ten rebounds, as well.

ETSU improves to 10-3 on the season and continues to set an historic pace. The Lady Bucs have not won ten non-conference games since tallying eleven back in 1983-84.

The Lady Bucs return home to face Longwood on Tuesday at 7 p.m.