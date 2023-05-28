SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s golf season came to a close at Grayhawk Golf Club on Sunday, as the Bucs missed the cut at the NCAA Championships.

The Bucs posted their best 18-hole score of the weekend in Round 3 at 286 (+6), but they could not makeup any ground on the leaderboard. The Blue and Gold finished the day where they started, in 29th place, with an overall score of 886 (+46).

Mats Ege and Matty Dodd-Berry both turned in the best Sunday scores at 70 (E). Both Dodd-Berry and Algot Kleen climbed the highest on the individual leaderboard, finishing with a 54-hole score of nine-over par (T74).

Ege (+10, T81), Jack Tickle (+18, T141) and Archie Davies (+25, 151) rounded out the Bucs’ scoring in Scottsdale this weekend.

Illinois continues to lead the team event, shooting four-under par on Sunday and dropping their 54-hole score to 834 (-6). Pepperdine sits three shots back (-3) after the best team round of the Third Round.

Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman leads the individual leaderboard thru 54 holes with a score of 201 (-9). Ohio State’s Neal Shipley and UNC’s Dylan Menante sit tied second place at five-under par.

For a full look at the team and individual leaderboards, click here.