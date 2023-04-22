CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a SoCon championship sweep for Buccaneers tennis on Saturday, as both squads took home conference titles in shutout fashion.

ETSU men’s tennis claimed its fifth-straight SoCon trophy, defeating top-seeded Chattanooga, 4-0.

The team of Peter Kalocasai and Adam Nagoudi earned a 6-2 victory in their doubles match, as did Dimitri Badra and Juan Lombisano (6-3), to earn the doubles point. In singles, Badra took care of Kerim Hyatt on Court 1, 6-3, 6-2.

Thiago Pernas earned a straight-sets win on court two (6-2, 6-3), as did Francisco Lamas (6-3, 6-2).

This is the 12th overall conference title for ETSU men’s tennis.

Later in the afternoon, the ETSU women followed suit, crushing No. 1 seed Fruman, 4-0.

SoCon Player of the Year, Laylo Bakhodirova, claimed a double victory with partner Mariya Shumeika, 6-2. Fernanda Carvajal and Daniela Rivera also grabbed a victory, 6-0, to secure the doubles point.

Bakhodirova took care of business on Court 1, defeating Ellie Schulson, 6-1, 6-2. Rivera won her singles match, 6-4, 6-4, while Emilia Alfaro clinched the victory with a 6-1, 6-1 win.

The championship is the women’s first conference crown since 2016.

Both teams have earned automatic bids into the NCAA Tournament coming in May.