COLUMBUS, OH (WJHL) – The Blue and Gold saw its 2023 season come to a close Saturday afternoon, as the Bucs were swept by Columbus Regional host Ohio State, 4-0.

ETSU scrapped out a Court 2 doubles victory early in the afternoon, as Thiago Pernas and Francisco Lamas won the set, 6-3. However, the Buckeyes earned the double point, winning on the other two courts, 6-3 and 7-5.

In singles, OSU grabbed quick wins on Court 3 and Court 5 to take a commanding lead. Ohio State’s Jack Anthrop defeated Lamas on Court 6, 6-3, 6-2, to complete the sweep.

The Blue and Gold’s top singles player, Dimitri Badra, tested No. 24 Justin Boulais in the first set, despite falling 6-4.

ETSU finishes the campaign with a record of 12-14.