CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs didn’t concede a single point throughout the SoCon tournament, as they blanked Samford 4-0 en route to a conference championship.

ETSU swept the double competition on Saturday, winning each of their three sets – 6-3, 6-2 and 7-5. The Bucs swept all three singles matches that finished as well, with freshman Francisco Lamas earning a 6-0, 7-6 (4) win to seal the victory.

The win moved the team’s record to 20-6 on the season, marking just the second time in program history the Bucs have reached 20 wins in a single campaign.

The ETSU men are guaranteed a spot in next month’s NCAA Tournament and will learn their opponent during the selection show on Monday, May 2 at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the ETSU women battled top-seeded Furman, but fell in the SoCon Championship, 4-2.

The Paladins took the doubles point by winning two of the three matches in tight fashion – 7-6 on Court 1 and 6-4 on Court 3.

Emilia Alfaro and Fernanda Carvajal each won their matches in straight sets, but Furman closed the door by taking the other three completed singles matches.

ETSU drops to 17-9 on the season.