JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (May 4, 2022) – The selection is in and ETSU Men’s Golf will be headed to Columbus, Ohio for the upcoming NCAA Regional. The Buccaneers learned of their NCAA Regional site for the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship during Wednesday’s selection show that was televised on the Golf Channel. The Columbus Regional will be played from May 16-18 and will be held at the Scarlet Course at the OSU Golf Club.

ETSU claimed the program’s 27th conference championship, including the 22nd Southern Conference Crown on April 24 in Greensboro, Ga. The Bucs dominated the field and earned the SoCon’s automatic bid into the NCAA Regionals for the second consecutive year under head coach Jake Amos. This will be the 24th NCAA Regional appearance in program history. The Bucs won the Cle Elum Regional last season by a commanding 10 strokes, the program’s first regional win since May 19, 2001 and advancing to the program’s first NCAA Championship since 2008. The Bucs have made it out of the regional site and into the NCAA Championship 18 times in program history.