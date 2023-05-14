(WJHL) – With just over a week over preparation in the books, the Bucs will hit the course on Monday for the Opening Round of the Las Vegas Regional.

ETSU begins play as the No. 6 seed in the Sin City, playing in the program’s 25th regional.

Jake Amos and company have advanced out of the regional and into the NCAA Championship in each of the last two seasons. But this year, in order to do it, they’ll have to play some desert golf at Bear’s Best Las Vegas.

The Blue and Gold have some recent experience playing in desert conditions, competing in the Maui Jim Invitational in Scottsdale, Arizona back in September. ETSU finished 14th out of 18 teams that weekend, but the group feels that experience from the fall will be invaluable.

“I think it will help us a lot – obviously get used to the weather – the warm weather a little bit as well,” redshirt junior Archie Davies said.

“Vegas golf is pretty dry – it’s going to be windy,” head coach Jake Amos said. “But, I think the golf course, from what I’ve heard about it, will suit us. And I think we’ve done a really good job with our schedule the last couple years in giving our guys lots of experience around the country.”

Amos also believes his team has traveled fairly well on the road in recent months, which will bode well for a strong regional finish.

The Bucs will tee-off from hole No. 10 with Oklahoma State and Northwestern beginning at 11 a.m. EDT, 8 a.m. PDT.