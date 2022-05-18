COLUMBUS, OH. (WJHL) – The Bucs flirted with the cut line on Wednesday in the final round of the Columbus Regional, but they steadied the ship to earn a trip to Arizona later this month.

The Blue and Gold finished the tournament in fifth at 10-over par (862), making them the final team to advance to the next round. All-SoCon performer, Remi Chartier, boosted the squad with a final round of two-under par (69), earning him a tied-fourth finish.

Archie Davies and Mats Ege each finished even par for the day to help the cause. The two golfers finished 15th and T-29th overall, respectively.

No. 2 Oklahoma State split the Regional championship with No. 11 Georgia Tech, as they both posted scores of ten-under par (842). No. 35 Ohio State (+4) and No. 14 Arkansas (+7) rounded out the Top 5 podium.

The Cowboys’ Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra took home the individual championship with a seven-under 206. However, Oakland’s Thomas Giroux (-3) was the lowest individual finisher not on a qualifying team. He will earn a bid to the 2022 National Championship.

This marks the first time ETSU has earned back-to-back National Championships appearances since their run from 2006-08.

The tournament will begin on Thursday, May 26 and conclude on Tuesday, May 31 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.