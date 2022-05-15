COLUMBUS, OH (WJHL) – After earning a SoCon championship by a staggering 19 strokes, the Bucs travel to Ohio State for the Columbus Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

ETSU will send out Archie Davies, Remi Chartier, Mats Ege, Ben Carberry and Algot Kleen on Monday morning with a chance to bring home a second-consecutive regional championship.

Despite the Bucs’ impressive run this season, there will be four participating teams ranked higher than ETSU, according to Golfstat. Oklahoma State (No. 2), Georgia Tech (No. 11), Arkansas (No. 14) and Clemson (No. 23) all enter Monday’s tournament with a better ranking than the Blue and Gold (No. 30).

Ohio State (No. 35), Duke (No. 41) and Northwestern (No. 44) make eight teams in the regional ranked inside the Top 50. Florida Gulf Coast, San Francisco, Kentucky, Wright State and Southern Illinois will round out the team event.

Golfers will tee off from the Scarlet Course at the OSU Golf Club beginning at 7:30 a.m. The Bucs’ golfers will be paired with other competitors from Clemson and Ohio State and start from the 10th tee on Monday.

The full leaderboards from the Columbus Regional can be found here.