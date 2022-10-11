JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (Oct. 11, 2022) – ETSU’s Archie Davies (Carlisle, England) and Mats Ege (Kristiansand, Norway) posted top-10 finishes and the Buccaneers placed third overall as the 24th annual Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate came to an end on Tuesday at the Blackthorn Club in Jonesborough.

Davies recorded his first top-10 finish this fall as he tied for seventh at 7-under-par 209, while Ege enjoyed his second straight top-10 showing at 6-under-par 210. Davies, who registered his 15th career top-10 finish, led the Blue and Gold in Tuesday’s final round as he fired a 3-under 69, thanks to some clutch putting on the back nine. Davies had four of his six birdies on the day come in the final nine holes, which he played at three-under.

For the tournament, the Bucs totaled the second-most birdies (60) and boasted the second-lowest score on the par-4s (+3). Davies led the entire field with 16 made birdies.

The Bucs now gear up for the prestigious Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, which gets underway Friday, Oct. 21 in Atlanta.