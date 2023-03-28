AWENDAW, S.C. (March 28, 2023) – The ETSU men’s golf team dominated in historical fashion this past week.

The Bucs are no stranger to playing at Hootie at Bulls Bay as they defend their title for the second straight year and turn in a record-setting performance with a 40-under-par 824, at the expense of the New Mexico Lobos.

ETSU has been showing consistent performances with them also winning the General Hackler Championship in Myrtle Beach just two weeks ago. Jake Amos took over the program 4 years ago and now has 8 tournament wins under his belt as a result.

With this statement win, ETSU joins some rare company. Wake Forest (2006-2007), Louisiana State (2010-2011), and South Carolina (2015-2017) are the only other three schools to ever accomplish the feat of winning back-to-back titles in Awendaw’s Hootie at Bulls Bay.

Algot Kleen lead the charge for the Bucs as he finished tied for fourth at 12-under-par 204 and ended the tournament with an impressive line of one eagle, 15 birdies, and 33 pars.

ETSU’s final challenge before the SoCon Championship resides in Augusta, GA where they will compete in the Augusta Haskins Invitational.