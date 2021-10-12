ETSU men’s golf crowned Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate champions

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (Oct. 12, 2021) – The Buccaneers are crowned Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate champions for the second time.

Highlighted by an impressive showing on the back nine of Tuesday’s final round, the 19th-ranked ETSU men’s golf team enjoyed a historic win as the Buccaneers tied the tournament record, finishing at 35-under-par 829 from the Blackthorn Club at The Ridges.

The Bucs, who began the day with a two-shot lead over Louisville, saw the Cardinals open a three-shot lead at the turn, but the Blue and Gold stepped up down the stretch to earn their second win in the 23-year history of the tournament. With the tournament not being held last fall due to COVID, ETSU has won two of the last three titles on its home course.

With the win, ETSU has now recorded three victories in its last five tournaments played, which also includes the 2021 SoCon Championship and NCAA Regional.