Chartier dominates for individual SoCon title

GREENSBORO, Ga. (WJHL) – The Bucs set a blazing pace to open the SoCon Championship on Friday and never waivered, cruising to a 19-stroke victory over second place UNC Greensboro.

With a 54-hole team score of 825 (-39), ETSU set a new conference tournament and program record.

Redshirt sophomore Remi Chartier maintained the eight-shot lead he brought into the final round, finishing with a score of 198 (-18). Chartier’s individual championship is ETSU’s third-consecutive individual crown, after Archie Davies and Shiso Go earned titles in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

Chartier also ties former Buc and current PGA Tour golfer, Seamus Power, for the lowest 54-hole total in school history.

Mats Ege (-5), Archie Davies (-4), Algot Kleen (-4) and Ben Carberry (-4) all finished the tournament tied for seventh or better.

ETSU will receive an automatic bid into the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Bucs will earn of their regional site during a selection show on Wednesday, May 4 at 4 p.m.