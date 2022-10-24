JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – College basketball season is just a few weeks away in northeast Tennessee.

ETSU men’s basketball will look to rebound this winter, following a 15-17 mark a season ago.

With head coach Desmond Oliver returning for his second season, there is a sense of familiarity around the program, despite adding nine new faces to the roster.

The Bucs welcomed fans on campus for an intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday morning, and already Oliver likes what he has in the paint with the team at full strength.

“Our frontline play is just much improved,” Oliver said after the scrimmage. “If you watch us play, it’s obvious that we’ve got more size and more physical up front. I’ve got a lot of answers to put in the games.”

The head man believes there are still improvements to be made on both sides of the ball, as well as in his own coaching. However, the want-to being displayed by the defense, already, is reassuring.

“When our fans read the acronym – DRRE – defend, rebound, run and execute … we defend well, right now as a team, we fight to rebound right now on offense and defense, as a team,” Oliver said. “The execution part of it is a work in progress. We are not in season form when it comes to running our sets and executing, but that’s normal.”

Both the men’s and women’s basketball programs will participate in Buc Madness on Monday night inside Brooks Gymnasium at 7 p.m.

The Blue and Gold will play their one and only scrimmage against Limestone on Friday, November 4.