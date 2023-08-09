JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – After hosting Appalachian State last season inside Freedom Hall, the ETSU men’s basketball team will make the return trip to Boone in 2023-24.

On Wednesday, the Mountaineers announced their full schedule and the Buccaneers will play inside the Holmes Convocation Center on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The game time will be announced at a later date.

This will mark the 129th all-time meeting between the two schools – the longest-running rivalry for the Bucs – with ETSU leading the all-time series, 80-48. The first-ever meeting between the two teams was played in 1927-28 when the Bucs came away with a 34-23 victory.

When Appalachian State was back in the Southern Conference, the two teams met twice in the conference title game with ETSU winning both games. The Bucs won 96-75 in 1990 and 101-82 in 1991.

This will be the third straight year and fourth time in the last five seasons the two teams will meet on the hardwood.