ETSU men’s basketball team visits with veterans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of the ETSU men’s basketball team spent time with national heroes on Wednesday.

Members of the team stopped by the community living center on the VA Mountain Home campus to visit with veterans.

ETSU center Octavion Corley told News Channel 11 he was thankful for the experience.

“We met a guy today, he’s 104, like, you really don’t really get opportunities like that all the time,” Corley said. “Just for us to come and be able to do something like this is amazing for us.”

Five members of the team took part in Wednesday’s visit.

