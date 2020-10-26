ETSU men’s basketball team in quarantine again due to COVID-19 cases

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The East Tennessee State University men’s basketball team is in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases, according to head coach Jason Shay.

Shay confirmed to News Channel 11 Sports that several players have tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not reveal how many.

He said the team will have to quarantine for 14 days but did not say when the quarantine began.

The 2020–21 college basketball season begins Nov. 25.

This is the second time the team has had to quarantine due to COVID-19.