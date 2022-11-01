JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The countdown to the 2022-23 Bucs men’s basketball season is on. The Blue and Gold will suit up for its final exhibition on Friday against Limestone, before welcoming in Emory & Henry to open the campaign on Monday.

Tuesday was Media Day inside Freedom Hall, as the players put on their gold threads in the home arena.

There are a handful of familiar guys returning for ETSU this season, including Preseason All-SoCon selection, Jordan King. But, there are plenty of fresh faces in the program, as well.

Many of the new players are forwards, who will look to bolster the Bucs’ offense and defense in the paint. Head coach Desmond Oliver has stressed his desire to play a more physical, fast-paced style of ball this year.

So, he and the staff went out and added Tennessee graduate transfer Brock Jancek, as well as former Virginia Tech post player, Jalen Haynes.

Now, with some veteran transfers added into the mix with sophomore Jaden Seymour, the Bucs seem poised to be an even bigger force down low.

“Coach wants to emphasize that – you know, we have some tall, physical guys,” Jancek said. “Josh, Jaden, myself, Jalen, Braden and Jeremy, as well. We have a lot of size and athleticism, so we’re just looking to utilize that.”

“It’s something I’m looking forward to, as well,” Haynes said. “Coach O[liver] and the staff did a really good job of bringing in some size this year. It’s good for us to impose our will on other teams, put other teams in foul trouble so we’ll be able to win some ballgames.”

“I was the five last year and I’m a little small for that position,” Seymour grinned. “Definitely, Jalen and Brock bring a little bit of size – we’ve still got some freshman bringing in some more size. It’s been good to see them battle down in the post and have a bigger presence in the front court this year.”

The exhibition with Limestone will tip-off from Freedom Hall at 6 p.m. on Friday.