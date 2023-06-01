(WJHL) — What we reported on Tuesday night became official this morning when ETSU men’s basketball landed three-star recruit Gabe Sisk out of Louisville, Ky…..

Sisk, a 6-foot-5,180-pound guard, comes to the Buccaneers after a decorated playing career at Ballard High School

Sisk scored 2,051 career points en route to finishing as the third leading scorer at Ballard which putsd him in Sisk elite company at Ballard as Quentin Snider (Louisville) and Allan Houston (Tennessee) are the top two leading scorers in program history.



Sisk averaged 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game, while knocking down 78 three-pointers last season. The Louisville native shot over 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from beyond the arc and 73 percent at the free throw line.

The two-time first team all-state selection was also a Mr. Basketball finalist and named Louisville Player of the Year.