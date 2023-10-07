JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fans turned up in bunches at the Basler Center for Physical Activity for the Bucs’ open practice on Saturday afternoon.

“This is what ETSU is all about, I feel like,” redshirt junior guard Justice Smith said. “We got, I think, the best fanbase in the SoCon – honestly, mid-major. I feel like this just show you what we’ve got and what’s ahead of us.”

First-year head coach Brooks Savage split his team in half for an hour-long scrimmage. No score was kept, but there were still plenty of live reps to learn from.

“They competed, they’re coachable,” he said afterwards. “I thought we executed better than we had early in the week. We’ve still got to continue to work for better shots. We make the good ones that we take – and working hard to get those, sharing the ball.”

“They compete, they play hard, they play together,” he continued. “We’re starting to build, starting to see more of the identity of how we want to play.”

Savage says the emphasis will be on film study and correction ahead of next Friday’s first scrimmage against Middle Tennessee State.