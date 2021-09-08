ETSU men’s basketball releases full 2021-22 schedule

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University men’s basketball team previously released a partial schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season, which only included a few interesting nonconference games. The full schedule was released on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers start the Desmond Oliver-era on the road against two teams who made the NCAA Tournament last year. The season opener is Nov. 12 at reigning Sun Belt Tournament champion Appalachian State. Then they head to Knoxville just two days later to face Tennessee, the team Oliver coached at last year as an assistant.

They play an exhibition game at home against Catawba on Nov. 5 but the first official home game is on Nov. 18 against USC-Upstate.

Thanksgiving week will see the Bucs travel to Florida for the inaugural Naples Invitational, playing three games from Nov. 22-24.

Along with playing at Tennessee, another high profile nonconference game will be against another SEC opponent: at Georgia on Dec. 22.

The Bucs start the SoCon conference schedule on Dec. 29 at Chattanooga, then play at home on New Year’s Day against Western Carolina.