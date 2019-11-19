ETSU men’s basketball moves to No. 2 in Mid-Major Top-25 Poll

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 18, 2019) – Coming off a gritty three-point win over Winthrop last Thursday night at home, the ETSU men’s basketball team moved up to No. 2 in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25 Poll, which was announced on Monday.

The Bucs, who improved to 3-0 following the Winthrop win, moved up one spot in the poll with 700 points. Gonzaga received 30 first-place votes to keep its spot atop the poll with 774 points, while Vermont moved up one spot to No. 3 following its win over St. John’s. Liberty and Saint Mary’s capped off the top-five teams.

ETSU is off to its best start since the 1998-99 season and have used balanced scoring to keep its unblemished record intact. The Blue and Gold have been led by three different scorers in their first three games. Overall, three Buccaneers are averaging double figures in scoring, while six players are averaging at least eight points per contest.

As a team, ETSU is shooting 51 percent (84-164) from the field and 41 percent from beyond the arc (25-61), while holding the opposition to a 29.6 clip (16-54) from three. The Bucs rank 25th nationally in field goal percentage and 33rd in three-point field goal percentage.

ETSU, one of 74 unbeaten teams in the country, takes on No. 4 Kansas on Tuesday night inside Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.