ETSU men’s basketball loses to Austin Peay on last-second layup

ESTERO, Fla. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team is spending Thanksgiving week in Southwest Florida, competing in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The Bucs haven’t had the start they hoped for in the “Beach Bubble,” losing their second-straight game to open the season after a 67-66 loss to Austin Peay.

Austin Peay forward Terry Taylor stepped up for the Governors, making a layup with just over five seconds left to take the lead. ETSU’s following attempt to win the three was a missed three-pointer as time expired.

The Bucs took the lead with 17 seconds left on a Ledarrius Brewer bucket, after both teams had traded the lead multiple times in the final minutes. Taylor made that final layup after missing a floater, but got his own offensive rebound and putback. That was one of 20 offensive rebounds for Austin Peay.

ETSU shot better from the field, notching a 42% field-goal rate and a 31% three-point rate (nine three-pointers) while Austin Peay shot 38% from the floor and 21% from distance. The Governors outrebounded the Bucs, 43-34.

Ledarrius Brewer led the team with 16 points, shooting 6-of-10 in the game. His brother, Ty, also scored 14 points with four threes and grabbed four rebounds.

David Sloan has become the Bucs’ primary point guard, as the Kansas State-transfer scored nine points and dished out a team-leading five assists.

One of ETSU’s only returning players is Vonnie Patterson, who scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds in 23 minutes of action.

The starting lineup for East Tennessee State saw David Sloan, Serrel Smith Jr. and Ledarrius Brewer start as guards, while Vonnie Patterson and Silas Adheke manned the frontcourt.

The Bucs return to action Friday morning at 11 a.m. as they finish at the Gulf Coast Showcase with a matchup against Middle Tennessee State.