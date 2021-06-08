ETSU Men’s Basketball lands Wichita State transfer Jaden Seymour

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (June 8, 2021) – East Tennessee State University men’s basketball head coach Desmond Oliver announced on Tuesday that 6-foot-9 forward Jaden Seymour (Charlotte, N.C.) is transferring to ETSU from Wichita State.

Seymour played one season at Wichita State where he appeared in six games as a true freshman, totaling 11 points, six rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes in 2020-21.

WICHITA STATE

Seymour, who comes from an athletic family, suffered an ACL injury his senior year of high school, forcing him to miss much of the season. Before the injury, he was listed in the Rivals150 and had offers from NC State and Virginia Tech.