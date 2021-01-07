ETSU men’s basketball game scheduled for January 13 postponed due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with East Tennessee State University athletics confirmed with News Channel 11 Thursday evening that the men’s basketball team has postponed another upcoming game due to COVID-19.

University officials said the upcoming game at Freedom Hall on January 13 has been postponed “due to a positive COVID test and quarantine requirements within ETSU’s program.”

ETSU was scheduled to face Samford at 7 p.m.

The team has previously postponed games against VMI and Wofford.

ETSU says it is working to reschedule these games.

