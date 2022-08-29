JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Southern Conference released its men’s basketball conference schedule for the upcoming season.

Following a 13-game non-conference schedule, East Tennessee State University will begin conference play at Wofford on Thursday, Dec. 29. The team will hit the road again on News Year’s Eve to face VMI.

The Buccaneers will host Western Carolina for their conference home opener inside Freedom Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 4. ETSU will then host Furman on Saturday, Jan. 7.

View the Bucs’ full schedule below (home games in bold):