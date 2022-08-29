JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Southern Conference released its men’s basketball conference schedule for the upcoming season.
Following a 13-game non-conference schedule, East Tennessee State University will begin conference play at Wofford on Thursday, Dec. 29. The team will hit the road again on News Year’s Eve to face VMI.
The Buccaneers will host Western Carolina for their conference home opener inside Freedom Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 4. ETSU will then host Furman on Saturday, Jan. 7.
View the Bucs’ full schedule below (home games in bold):
- Nov. 4 vs. Limestone (Freedom Hall)
- Nov 7 vs. Emory & Henry (Freedom Hall)
- Nov 11 vs. Elon (Asheville Championship, Asheville, N.C.)
- Nov. 13 vs Harvard/Louisiana (Asheville Championship, Asheville, N.C.)
- Nov. 17 vs. Arkansas Little Rock (Freedom Hall)
- Nov. 20 at Tennessee Tech (Cookeville, Tenn.)
- Nov. 23 vs Appalachian State (Freedom Hall)
- Nov. 26 at Georgia (Athens, Ga.)
- Nov. 30 vs. Mars Hill (Freedom Hall)
- Dec. 3 vs. Jacksonville State (Freedom Hall)
- Dec. 11 at Morehead State (Morehead, Ky.)
- Dec 14 vs. Queens (Freedom Hall)
- Dec. 17 vs. UNC Asheville (Freedom Hall)
- Dec. 22 at LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)
- Dec. 29 at Wofford (Spartanburg, S.C.)
- Dec. 31 at VMI (Lexington, Va.)
- Jan. 4 vs. Western Carolina (Freedom Hall)
- Jan. 7 vs. Furman (Freedom Hall)
- Jan. 11 at Citadel (Charleston, S.C.)
- Jan. 14 vs. Mercer (Freedom Hall)
- Jan. 18 vs. Samford (Freedom Hall)
- Jan. 21 at Chattanooga (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
- Jan. 25 at Mercer (Macon, Ga.)
- Jan. 28 vs. Chattanooga (Freedom Hall)
- Feb. 1 vs. Wofford (Freedom Hall)
- Feb. 4 at Samford (Birmingham, Ala.)
- Feb. 8 at UNC-Greensboro (Greensboro, N.C.)
- Feb. 10 vs. VMI (Freedom Hall)
- Feb. 15 at Western Carolina (Cullowhee, N.C.)
- Feb. 18 at Furman (Greenville, S.C.)
- Feb. 22 vs. Citadel (Freedom Hall)
- Feb. 25 vs. UNC-Greensboro (Freedom Hall)