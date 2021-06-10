ETSU Men’s Basketball announces the signing of Mohab Yasser

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (June 10, 2021) – East Tennessee State University men’s basketball head coach Desmond Oliver and his staff announced on Thursday the signing of international standout Mohab Yasser (Cairo, Egypt).

Yasser, a 6-foot-4, 183-pound guard, played for Zamalek Sporting Club in Egypt where he became the youngest player to win an Egyptian League title. This spring, Mohab helped Zamalek capture the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) championship on May 30, 2021, where scored 13 points in a 76-63 comeback win over US Monastir. For the tournament, Yasser totaled 54 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals en route to leading his team to a perfect 6-0 record. Yasser also shot 69.7 percent from the field (23-33) in those six contests, which he started each game at guard.

Yasser joined the NBA Academy Africa in 2019, where he played in high-profile basketball events and competitions, including the 2019 NBA Academy Games in Atlanta and the 2020 Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Chicago during the NBA All-Star Weekend. In 2019, Yasser participated in the Basketball Without Borders Africa, where he was named an All-Star. The camp featured 60 players (ages 17 and under) from 29 African countries who were coached by former and current NBA players, including Joel Embiid, Chris Bosh, Malcolm Brogdon, Tacko Fall, and Luol Deng.