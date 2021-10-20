ETSU men, women hit the court for Buc Madness

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fans got a pre-season look at the ETSU men’s and women’s basketball teams Wednesday night.

The teams and their new coaches were in Brooks Gym for Buc Madness, a tip-off to the 2021–21 season.

Fans watched a three-point shooting contest and an exhibition of players’ skills.

It was the first time that new men’s head coach Desmond Oliver and new women’s coach Simon Harris were together at a pre-season event that was all about reaching out to the public.

“It’s my first year here so everything is new to me,” Oliver said. “We’ve come in to it with that mindset, we are starting from scratch. Every year is a new season, got a really core group of guys, they’ve had a great summer. The next phase is now playing well and winning some games.”

The women will host Lane in an exhibition game on Nov. 3 in Brooks Gym while the men will take on Catawba on Nov. 5. inside Freedom Hall.