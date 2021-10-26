ETSU men picked 3rd and the women picked 7th in the SoCon preseason polls

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The 2021 Southern Conference Basketball Media Day presented by Ingles took place Tuesday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville. All eight league women’s coaches, all 10 men’s coaches and Commissioner Jim Schaus were on hand to meet with the media and discuss the upcoming season.

The ETSU Bucs, who return six players from last year’s team that advanced to the semifinals of the SoCon Tournament, were picked to finish third by the league coaches. The media picked the Blue and Gold fifth.

The Lady Bucs, led by first-year head coach Simon Harris, were picked to finish seventh by both the league coaches and media. ETSU did receive one first-place vote in the media poll.

ETSU returns seven players from last year’s team, while Harris and his staff brought in eight newcomers, including four Division I transfers.