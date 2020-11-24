ETSU men anxious to get basketball season started on Wednesday

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers are less than 48 hours from opening their season on Wednesday morning against Abilene Christian in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

After almost 70 days of practice, the Bucs who are coming off one of the greatest seasons in school history are anxious to play someone not wearing a blue and gold jersey. Only 3 players from last year’s squad return but the newcomers such as Kansas State transfer David Sloan and Ladarrius Brewer who were on the team but had to sit out after transferring say they are ready to go.

“Very anxious I have been excited for about 2 or 3 weeks now can’t even explain the feeling you know just butterflies in my stomach after sitting out a year, says guard LeDarrius Brewer.”

“I’m very excited it’s been like a whole year since the last time I’m played but it’s only been a couple of months so I’m ready for the moment, says guard David Sloan.”