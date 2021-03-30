ETSU, Melecka lead at Chattanooga Classic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (March 29, 2021) – Highlighted by the stellar play of senior Tereza Melecka (Belcovice, Czech Republic), ETSU women’s golf holds both the team and individual lead following the first two rounds of the Chattanooga Classic, which got underway Monday from the Black Creek Club.

Melecka, coming off back-to-back top-five finishes, used a strong start to propel her way up the leaderboard at 4-under-par 140. The Buccaneer leader fired a 4-under 68 in round one after collecting five birdies – three straight between holes 7, 8 and 9 – while ending with another birdie on the par-5, 506-yard 18th. In round two, Melecka, who is looking for her fourth career win, played the back nine at 1-under to finish with the 72.

Melecka carries a one-shot lead into Tuesday’s final round as Chattanooga’s Esme Hamilton is in second at 3-under-par 141 and Iowa’s Morgan Goldstein is in third at 2-under-par 142. The trio are the only golfers to be below par in the 71-player field.