MOREHEAD, KY (WJHL) – The Bucs were in firm control of their road contest with the Eagles for nearly the entire afternoon, until the home team took its first lead of the game with 16.7 seconds remaining.

Morehead State would score the final eight points of the game to top ETSU, 61-57.

The Blue and Gold held a slight lead for much of the first half, but a lucky deflection found DeAnthony Tipler, who knocked down a three-pointer at the halftime horn to take a 36-27 lead.

ETSU led by as many as nine points in the second half, and still held a seven-point edge with under nine minutes to play. However, the Eagles hung around and Alex Gross scored seven crucial points in the final 3:37 to help his team to victory.

Gross led Morehead state with 13 points and eight rebounds on the afternoon, as Mark Feeman and Frew Thelwell chipped in nine points each.

The Bucs were boosted by Jordan King’s 13 points, with Josh Taylor also adding ten points and a pair of blocks. DeAnthony Tipler played 28 minutes in his return to the court and added six points.

ETSU (4-6) is still searching for its first true road victory of the season. The team returns home for a mid-week meeting with Queens (NC) on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.