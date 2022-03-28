JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University officials are looking into complaints by former members of the university’s softball team.

Monday evening, ETSU’s athletics department released a statement from Director of Athletics Scott Carter regarding the complaints.

“The well-being of our student-athletes is something we take very seriously at ETSU,” Carter wrote. “While we strive for absolute excellence on the field of play, athletic performance should always be considered secondary to our student-athletes’ emotion, mental, and physical health as well as their academic and career development. As such, we take concerns such as those expressed by former members of our softball team very seriously. Our office is following ETSU’s established protocols and procedures to review these students’ and parents’ complaints to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the softball team and all ETSU student-athletes. Additionally, we recognize the need to expand upon the mental health and counseling resources provided to our student-athletes.”

Carter’s statement did not mention the specific nature of the complaints.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.