JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Spring football is in the books for most Division I programs, but the transfer portal is staying active, including here in Johnson City.

Senior linebacker Stephen Scott announced his entrance into the transfer portal via social media on Monday. He released a statement, saying, in part:

“I would liked to thank my family and friends at Buc National for all of your love and support throughout my years here at East Tennessee State University. I will cherish these moments forever.”

The Greensboro, North Carolina native played in six games last season, compiling 40 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.

He burst onto the scene in 2021, tallying a career-high ten tackles and scooping up a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Bucs’ 23-3 victory over Vanderbilt. The performance earned him SoCon Player of the Week honors.

Scott has one season of eligibility remaining.