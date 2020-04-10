ETSU lands UT grad transfer Jalen Johnson

Tennessee guard Jalen Johnson brings the ball up against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee redshirt junior Jalen Johnson has announced that he will transfer to East Tennessee State University.

The 6-6 guard announced his decision Friday on Twitter.

Johnson averaged 3.5 points and two rebounds per game last season. He shot 37 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from beyond the arc. He averaged 15.7 minutes per game and played in all 31 of Tennessee’s games.

This marks ETSU’s third commit so far after Nothern Kentucky graduate Silas Adheke and Southeastern Louisiana sophomore Ty Brewer announced they will make the move to Johnson City.

ETSU finished the 2019-2020 season with a 30-4 record, logging the most wins in a single season in program history. The Bucs won both the Southern Conference regular season and tournament titles and were set to appear in the NCAA Tournament.