ETSU lands 3-star point guard Marcus Niblack

ETSU announced Friday that three-star point guard Marcus Niblack will join the Buccaneers this fall.

ETSU announced Friday that three-star point guard Marcus Niblack will join the Buccaneers this fall.

Niblack, who originally signed with Ole Miss back in the spring, averaged 20.7 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds during his senior year at Wildwood High School in Florida. He also had seven games of 30 or more points, including a season-high 39 point performance.

“Marcus is a great athlete with a championship pedigree,” said Shay in a news release. “In high school, he was a part of a program that sustained success as he played in three straight state championships. He has an aggressive scoring mentality and is a scoring threat from anywhere in the half-court. Because of his ability to create offense, Marcus has good feel for the game to find his teammates.”

“I felt like ETSU was the best fit best for me,” said Niblack. “The coaches made me feel like I was wanted, which makes me feel comfortable with them.”

Both Rivals.com and 247 Sports gave the 6-1 point guard a three-star ranking.

Niblack also played wide receiver on Wildwood’s football team.

This comes just two days after ETSU announced the signing of point guard Truth Harris from Mount Vernon, New York.

