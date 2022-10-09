JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s golf team started its Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate tournament defense with a low combined round of eleven-under par (277) on Sunday.

Bucs sophomore Algot Kleen led all golfers with a six-under (66) opening round to grab the individual lead after 18 holes at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges. Kleen bogeyed the opening hole, before dipping back under par with an eagle on the par-five 4th hole.

Kleen then hit five birdie on the back nine, including three in a row on 13, 14 and 15, to finish with a 66.

Mats Ege is not far off the pace, shooting a three-under, 69 on Sunday. The Norwegian-born golfer carded birdies on holes 1, 4 and 8, before bogeying 9. Two birdies, including one on the 18th hole, and a bogey saw him finish the round tied-10th.

Archie Davies (-2) and Jack Tickle (-1) also finished the round under par for the Blue and Gold, landing tied-15th and tied-20th, respectively.

Remi Chartier (E) finished the round tied-27th, following a roller-coaster round. The redshirt junior carded six birdies, two bogeys and two more double bogeys.

Carson Kammann (+1) and Matty Dodd-Berry (+3) rounded out the day for ETSU.

The Bucs hold a two-stroke lead over Cincinnati and Georgia Southern (-9) in the team standings. The three teams will be paired together for second-round play on Monday.

The Bucs will begin teeing off from the first hole at 11:10 a.m.