JACKSONVILLE, Al. (WJHL) — The East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Bucs will kick off the 2023 football season on the road Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Jacksonville State, Alabama.

This is the 89th season in program history and ETSU said it marks the fourth all-time meeting against Jacksonville State, with the Gamecocks winning two of the previous three against the Bucs.

Radio audio of the game, as well as pre and post-game coverage, can be found on WXSM-AM 640 and 104.9-FM NASH ICON. Live video can be seen on ESPN+, according to ETSU Athletics.