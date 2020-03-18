ETSU just outside of top 25 in final AP poll

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team came the closest it has all season to breaking into the AP Top 25.

The Buccaneers received a season-high 66 points in the final AP poll of the season released Wednesday. That would give the team a No. 27 ranking if the poll went that far.

The No. 27 spot is the highest ranking for ETSU since March 1991, when the team ended the season at No. 17.

The Bucs finished the 2019-2020 season with a 30-4 overall record, logging the most wins in a single season in program history. After winning the Southern Conference crown, the team was set to appear in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bucs received 34 points in the coaches poll, which would put them at No. 26.

ETSU fans are encouraged to wear blue and gold on Thursday to show support for men’s basketball team.

