JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (July 11, 2023) – Emener is officially off the board…ETSU junior left-handed pitcher Austin Emener (Macon, Ga.) was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 16th round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday afternoon, making him ETSU’s 54th selection or signee with an MLB organization.

Emener completed his first season with the Bucs in 2023 after two seasons at the University of North Alabama. The junior lefty appeared in 15 games with eight starts, posting a 2-4 record and a 5.40 ERA over 53.1 innings. He ranked second on the ETSU pitching staff with 62 strikeouts.