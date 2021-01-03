ETSU improves to 2-0 in SoCon play, beating preseason-favorite UNCG on the road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team has improved to 2-0 in SoCon conference play after Saturday’s 71-61 win at UNC Greensboro. This is the Bucs’ 5th win in the last 6 games.

“I’m just happy that we continue to keep improving from game to game I told them before the game one of my messages was we’re either getting better or getting worse we don’t stay the same so would we build off what we did against Western Carolina or are we gonna take a step backwards,” ETSU head men’s basketball coach Jason Shay said.

Ledarrius Brewer shined for the Bucs, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Serrel Smith was key for the Bucs on both sides of the ball, scoring 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting (3-of-4 on three-pointers) and spending time guarding UNCG star Isaiah Miller.

Miller, the defending SoCon Player of the Year and two-time defending SoCon Defensive Player of the Year, scored 24 points. The Spartans were the SoCon’s preseason pick to win the conference, voted by the coaches.

“Playing as a team running out and learning what everyone can and can’t do we want to put players in the best position you can and once you put them in those positions to make shots all of us are pretty capable,” Brewer said.

“Coach talked about just having that chip on our shoulder knowing everyone is giving us our best shot so being prepared coming out on top just executing well throughout the whole game just feels great,” Smith said.

Silas Adheke was a force inside for ETSU, scoring nine points and grabbing 11 rebounds, six of them being offensive boards. He originally had a double-double with 11 points, but a stat was corrected after the game.

The Bucs started the 1st half on an 18-8 run, but let UNCG get back in and only held a two point lead at halftime. Again, the offensive put together a strong run to start the second half, holding a 19-3 advantage in the first nine minutes of the half.

Saturday also saw VMI (6-5) take down Chattanooga (9-2), 84-79 the score. ETSU will face VMI on Wednesday.