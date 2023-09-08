JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University is welcoming the Bucs back to their home gridiron Saturday.

Football returns to William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium with a 5:32 p.m. kickoff. ETSU will host the Carson-Newman University Eagles.

The Bucs go into their home opener 0-1 after losing to Jacksonville State 49-3. The Eagles visit Johnson City 1-0 after winning their season opener against Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Tickets to Saturday’s game can be purchased online or at the gate on game day. The parking lots on campus will open at 8 a.m. for tailgaters. The Buc Walk is set to start at 3:30 p.m.

ETSU Athletics will also be hosting Teacher Appreciation Day during the game and offer free admission to all grade school faculty and staff who can provide a valid ID.

Each fan at the game will also receive a free pair of sunglasses from the ETSU College of Public Health.

ETSU maintains a clear bag policy at the stadium, and some items are prohibited inside. Those items include things like outside food and drinks, illegal drugs, tobacco products, firearms, backpacks, pets, strollers and camping chairs.

Fans who can’t make it to the game in person can listen on WXSM-AM 640 or 104.9 FM, watch on ESPN+, or catch highlights on News Channel 11 after the game.